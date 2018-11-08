×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Benzema hungry for more after Madrid milestone

Omnisport
NEWS
News
102   //    08 Nov 2018, 10:29 IST
karimbenzema-cropped
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema believes his performances are misunderstood as he vowed to continue to "rewrite the history books".

Benzema, 30, scored his 200th and 201st goals for Madrid with a brace in his team's 5-0 thrashing of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The much-maligned Frenchman now has nine goals in 17 games this season, including three in the Champions League.

Benzema feels his efforts are sometimes misunderstood, saying he wanted to continue contributing in several ways for Madrid.

"I play football to rewrite the history books and sometimes people don't understand what I do out on the pitch," he said, via the club's website.

"I'm there to help my team-mates and give my all. I sometimes score and other times I don't. But the important thing is that we win silverware.

"I'm 30 now and that's always been the case. I'm very proud of my goals, it's a big tally and that gives me the confidence to go on and score more. However, it's not just all about the goals, you've got to be a good footballer to be a good striker.

"When I take to the pitch I want to score goals, but am also keen to provide assists, defend, attack… do the job that a forward does."

The win was Madrid's third straight since caretaker coach Santiago Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui at the helm.

Benzema said Solari, whose future remains unclear, had the support of the players.

"Solari was also a Real Madrid player and he knows a lot about the game. The team's fortunes have changed and let's hope that continues," he said.

"Why wouldn't we back Solari to the hilt? He's doing a good job."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Benzema reaches 200 Real Madrid goals
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The aftershocks of Cristiano Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Solari backs 'incredible' Benzema
RELATED STORY
3 dream replacements for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Benzema a Clasico doubt after Real Madrid confirm...
RELATED STORY
3 dream replacements for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
4 Players that Antonio Conte will look to sign for Real...
RELATED STORY
Three players who can solve Real Madrid's goalscoring crisis
RELATED STORY
Benzema: I know I must score more goals
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 5 things we learnt from Barcelona's 5-1 win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us