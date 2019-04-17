×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bernardeschi: Juventus will win Champions League within two years

Omnisport
NEWS
News
143   //    17 Apr 2019, 14:22 IST
FedericoBernardeschi - cropped
Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi

Federico Bernardeschi retains faith in Juventus' Champions League aspirations in the wake of their elimination at the hands of Ajax, stating they will win the competition within two seasons. 

Juve went into the quarter-final second leg at Allianz Stadium on Tuesday with an away goal following a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam and Cristiano Ronaldo headed them in front in the 28th minute. 

However, Donny van de Beek equalised with a cool finish before half-time and Matthijs de Ligt converted from a corner in the 67th minute to give Ajax a famous 3-2 aggregate victory over Massimiliano Allegri's side. 

Juve shelled out €112million to sign five-time Champions League winner Ronaldo from Real Madrid last July in a bid to boost their chances of lifting the trophy for the first time since 1996. 

Despite again failing to deliver the European success so desperately craved in Turin, Allegri – who oversaw defeats in the 2015 and 2017 finals – and president Andrea Agnelli confirmed the coach will remain at the helm next term. 

Bernardeschi is confident it is the correct decision and believes Juve's wait to get their hands on the Champions League will soon be over. 

"[Allegri staying is] a very important signal. I think the president will build a project to win the Champions League, just like in previous years," he told Sky Sport Italia. 

"I believe the Champions League will arrive in Turin. If it's not next year, it'll be the one after that. It will come." 

Advertisement

Allegri downplayed the size of the shock Ajax pulled off, highlighting the Eredivisie side's run to the Europa League final in 2016-17 and their last-16 victory over Champions League title-holders Madrid in March. 

"First of all, Ajax deserved to go through because three out of four halves – the two halves in Amsterdam and the first half in Turin – were even. In the second half [in Turin] they did better because we lost cohesion and they created many chances," Allegri said. 

"Then, maybe we conceded a goal that we shouldn't have, but overall I would say that they deserved to go through to the next round. 

"Ajax have very good players, they play very good football. Two years ago they played the Europa League final. They are not newcomers. You don't score five goals against Real Madrid by chance." 

Advertisement
Ajax v Juventus: Why Bernardeschi is fast becoming Allegri's most important weapon
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League| Juventus vs Ajax: Three reasons Juventus might be eliminated at Turin
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 players who let Juventus down in the 1-2 loss to Ajax
RELATED STORY
'Champions League ban on Cristiano Ronaldo would be crazy', says Federico Bernardeschi
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus stage incredible comeback to knock Atletico out of the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Juventus will win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Juventus may not win the Champions League this season 
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Ajax Predicted Lineups: Champions League Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: How Massimiliano Allegri won the tie against Atletico Madrid even before the game started
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 Men who won the game for the Old Lady
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us