Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bernardo Silva backs Aguero to break Shearer's Premier League record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    01 Oct 2018, 07:51 IST
SergioAguero-cropped
Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero can surpass Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record, according to team-mate Bernardo Silva.

Former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker Shearer tops the list with 260 goals but Aguero took his tally to 148 after scoring in City's 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Aguero, 30, has already netted five goals in seven Premier League appearances for the champions this season.

"I think he can reach it," said City attacker and Portugal international Silva. "He's got the potential.

"Every season he keeps scoring more and more. We hope he can keep helping us win more titles in Manchester."

"Sergio is the best scorer in Manchester City's history," added Silva. "He's a legend not only for Manchester City but also for the Premier League, if not the best striker in the world then one of the best.

"You have to admire players that score 30 goals and next season they don't rest, they want to score 30 or 40 again. We have to admire that and be happy to have him and enjoy it.

"If he reaches that level it will be even better because everyone knows how important Alan Shearer was for English football and for the Premier League."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
The Dream team from Game Six of the English Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City's predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Power Rankings: Matchday Four
RELATED STORY
Jesus and Aguero start for City as Mahrez misses out
RELATED STORY
PL 2018/19: How Manchester City might line up this season
RELATED STORY
Why the Premier League title is still Manchester City's...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City: Can Pep Guardiola's men own the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: 5...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 Reasons why Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us