Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Bielsa backed for Leeds United job by Mexico coach Osorio

Marcelo Bielsa has been tipped by Juan Carlos Osorio as the right man to take Leeds United back to the Premier League.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 14:17 IST
718
marcelo bielsa - cropped
Former Lille head coach Marcelo Bielsa

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has backed Marcelo Bielsa for success if he takes over at Leeds United.

Bielsa has been linked with a shock move to the Championship club, who sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom on Friday only four months after he was appointed.

Osorio, who has visited the former Athletic Bilbao and Marseille boss in Argentina in recent weeks, believes he could be the right man to take Leeds back to the Premier League.

"He's a top man," he told a news conference. "I think he's a top manager and he would do well.

"In my visit three weeks ago, I spoke to him and he mentioned it to me, and I'm very pleased.

"I think that [the] league, the Premier League and the English league, will be his ultimate goal and hopefully he'll get there. I think he will do very well."

Bielsa boasts huge experience as a head coach and is probably best known for his spells in charge of Argentina and Chile.

He was named new Lille boss ahead of the 2017-18 season but was suspended from duties in November after a wretched start, in which his side won only one of their first 10 Ligue 1 games.

Leeds sack Heckingbottom amid Bielsa rumours
RELATED STORY
Mexico opens World Cup prep with scoreless draw vs Wales
RELATED STORY
49ers Enterprises takes stake in Leeds United
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Osorio backheel lifts...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 unexpected managerial exits
RELATED STORY
Henry's Arsenal dream backed by Laporta
RELATED STORY
Mexico 3-0 Iceland: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Referee selected for World Cup investigated in Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Group F – Previewing the Group of Death
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
04 Jun IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT TUN TUR
2 - 2
07 Jun BEL EGY 12:15 AM
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun CRO SEN 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018