×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Boca-River Libertadores final will be played in Madrid

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    30 Nov 2018, 05:54 IST
AP Image

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — The rearranged Copa Libertadores final second leg between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be played in Madrid on Dec. 9, South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL said on Thursday.

Earlier, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had said his country would be willing to host the game.

The match was called off last Saturday when visiting Boca's bus was attacked while on its way to Argentine rival River's stadium, and several players were injured.

Fearing more violence, organizers decided earlier this week the game should be played in another country.

"In Spain we find the necessary tranquility...Madrid is the 10th safest city in the world and it has the largest Argentine community in Europe," CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said on Thursday. "I don't think the essence of the Libertadores will be lost because the game will be played in Spain."

Dominguez added the game would be staged at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium at 8:30 p.m. Spanish time, and that Boca and River fans would be allowed in.

South American soccer's governing body rejected a request by Boca to be declared winners, but has fined River $400,000 and ordered the club to play the next two CONMEBOL games behind closed doors.

The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw.

Associated Press
NEWS
Copa Libertadores final to be played outside Argentina
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: CONMEBOL confirms Copa Libertadores will...
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores final the only news in Argentina
RELATED STORY
Where will the Copa Libertadores final second leg take...
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores final will be without visiting fans
RELATED STORY
Boca wants Copa Libertadores final suspension after attack
RELATED STORY
Boca on strike over Copa Libertadores final, president...
RELATED STORY
Suspended Copa Libertadores final pending judicial hearing
RELATED STORY
City of Genoa offers to host Copa Libertadores final
RELATED STORY
Boca-River Libertadores final postponed again after attack
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us