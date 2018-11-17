×
Brazil captain Neymar pleased with stern Uruguay test

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    17 Nov 2018, 06:52 IST
Neymar - cropped
Neymar scored a penalty in Brazil's win over Uruguay

Brazil's 1-0 victory over Uruguay at Emirates Stadium on Friday was far from convincing, but Neymar was pleased to have faced a stern test.

The Selecao's schedule since the World Cup has included routine victories over United States, El Salvador and Saudi Arabia, with their first real challenge being a narrow win over an Argentina side without Lionel Messi.

Neymar came in for some tough treatment from Oscar Tabarez's dogged team in north London, but they could not stop him being the match winner as he slotted home a 76th-minute penalty.

Although Brazil appeared far from their best against their South American rivals, Neymar was pleased with the performance. However, he acknowledged there is still plenty of work to do for Tite's squad.

"I'm happier than after the last matches, because we had an opponent who plays you better, makes you work both defensively and offensively," said the Paris Saint-Germain star.

"It was as we imagined. We knew that Uruguay don't give you much space and that it would be a difficult game because Uruguay are great in the air and there are two strikers who are the biggest in football.

"We knew it would be difficult. But we found ways to play our football and we found ways to be able to impose our rhythm, create chances to score and get the victory.

"We are leaving here happy. But we have to improve still. We know we can be better. We know we have to adjust things, which I think will help our team and our football.

"But anyway, we are very satisfied today with everyone. I congratulate everyone for this game."

