Burnley 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0 (after extra time): Cork cracker sends Burnley through

Omnisport
NEWS
News
178   //    17 Aug 2018, 03:10 IST
Jack Cork - cropped
Burnley midfielder Jack Cork

Burnley are just one round away from the Europa League group stage after Jack Cork's extra-time cracker ensured they beat Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 on aggregate to set up a meeting with Olympiacos.

For the second tie in a row, Sean Dyche's men needed extra time at Turf Moor and, just as he did against Aberdeen, Cork struck in the additional period.

Burnley, who are back in Europe after an absence of more than 50 years, will now face a much more seasoned European side in Olympiacos for a place in one of the 12 groups.

Dyche's side had barely threatened in the 0-0 draw at the Fatih Terim Stadium but started with more attacking intent at home as Ashley Barnes fired into the side netting, and Phil Bardsley and Aaron Lennon tested Mert Gunok.

Basaksehir finally awoke during an end-of-half flurry, with Joe Hart denying Edin Visca and then thwarting Kerim Frei and his old Manchester City colleague Gael Clichy.

Barnes missed the chance to alleviate the tension after the break when he headed over from close range, though the offside flag spared his blushes anyway.

Emmanuel Adebayor was brought on for Basaksehir to try and prevent the game heading to extra time but the ex-Real Madrid forward smashed a volley way over.

Burnley had a penalty appeal for handball ignored late on yet, for their third game in a row, it was goalless after 90 minutes.

Seven minutes into extra-time, Cork finally broke the deadlock with an effort that he whipped into the top corner after being set up by Jeff Hendrick. 

Adebayor missed the target with two headers after that and Hart made one last brilliant save from Visca as Burnley went through.

