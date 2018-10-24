×
City sweeps aside Shakhtar 3-0 in Champions League

Associated Press
NEWS
News
22   //    24 Oct 2018, 02:27 IST
AP Image

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Manchester City took a step closer to qualifying from its Champions League group Tuesday with a dominant 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Last season the Ukrainian team ended a 29-game unbeaten run for City, but it never came close to another win Tuesday. David Silva and Aymeric Laporte's goals had Pep Guardiola's team 2-0 up by halftime, before Bernardo Silva snuffed out Shakhtar's hopes of a comeback in the 71st.

City has won six of the seven games it's played since losing 2-1 to Lyon in its last Champions League outing. Thanks to Lyon's 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in Tuesday's other game, City stays second in Group F at the halfway mark, one point behind Lyon and four ahead of third-place Shakhtar.

After several near misses from various City players, Silva put the visitors 1-0 up in the 30th minute when Gabriel Jesus' shot took a deflection and looped into the air before landing perfectly for Silva to hit past Andriy Pyatov in Shakhtar's goal.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 as Laporte scored his first Champions League goal. The French defender was left with an easy header at a corner as two Shakhtar players rushed to close down John Stones.

Bernardo Silva was on the field for less than two minutes before finishing off a City counterattack with a shot from outside the area which went in off the post.

