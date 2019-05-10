×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Copa Libertadores Review: Boca Juniors qualify for last 16

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    10 May 2019, 08:36 IST
LisandroLopez-cropped
Lisandro Lopez celebrates his goal for Boca Juniors

Last season's runners-up Boca Juniors became the final team to advance to the Copa Libertadores round of 16 with a last-gasp victory over Athletico Paranaense.

Boca moved through to the knockout round as Group G winners after edging 10-man Paranaense 2-1 in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Beaten by bitter rivals River Plate in last season's decider, Boca were in danger of missing out on the last 16 following Marco Ruben's 66th-minute opener.

Boca's Lisandro Lopez, however, equalised six minutes later with a close-range effort on matchday six La Bombonera.

Paranaense were reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute following Wellington's red card and substitute Carlos Tevez sealed Boca's progress in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The result saw Boca finish with 11 points, two ahead of Brazilian side Paranaense and three clear of Deportes Lima – who defeated Jorge Wilstermann 2-0.

In Group C, Godoy Cruz joined fellow Argentine side Boca in the next round thanks to their 1-0 win over Universidad Concepcion.

Godoy Cruz finished on nine points, level with leaders Olimpia but adrift on goal difference after the latter lost 1-0 at home to Sporting Cristal.

Sporting Cristal earned seven points from six games to claim third, a point ahead of Concepcion.

Advertisement
Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate advance, Boca Juniors held
RELATED STORY
Wilstermann hold Boca Juniors in Copa Libertadores tie
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Boca held in opener, Flamengo win
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Boca win, Goulart inspires Palmeiras
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Boca win 4-0, Fred hat-trick sparks Cruzeiro
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Ruben hat-trick sees Athletico beat Boca
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: Guerrero heroics books Internacional's Round of 16 place
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores - Group Stage Matchday 2 Round-Up 
RELATED STORY
COPA Libertadores - Matchday 1 Round-Up
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores - A preview of Matchday 2 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us