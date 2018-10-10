Croatia no revenge mission for England defender Trippier

Croatia celebrate Mario Mandzukic's goal in the World Cup semi-final

Kieran Trippier says England will not be out for revenge when they take on Croatia in a repeat of the World Cup semi-final.

Friday's Nations League match sees the teams face off again after Croatia booked a place in their first World Cup final by beating England 2-1 after extra time at Russia 2018.

Trippier's brilliant early free-kick had given England the lead but goals from Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic – who struck in the second period of extra time - saw Zlatko Dalic's men progress.

Both teams lost their Nations League openers to Spain, England going down 2-1 at Wembley while Croatia were crushed 6-0 last month.

And Trippier feels the World Cup defeat will not be on England's minds when they travel to Rijeka ahead of facing Spain again on Monday.

"No, it's not revenge," the Tottenham full-back told Sky Sports.

"Croatia were good on the day against us in the World Cup semi-final but it's another game.

"We want to go there get the win, get the points we need and then look forward to Spain."

Back home from an incredible few weeks. Thanks to all my teammates, the staff and all of you fans. An experience I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/gNO1JzKWZe — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) July 16, 2018

England will play Croatia in an empty stadium with the hosts serving a supporter ban as part of their punishment for a swastika being marked on their pitch ahead of a Euro 2016 home qualifier against Italy.

"I have never played in a stadium like that where there are no fans," Trippier added. "It's disappointing for our fans because they always bring numbers and they would love to be there.

"It'll be strange hearing each other, the staff, and obviously no fans cheering but it's one of the things we've got to get over and there's more pressure on them really playing at home.

"We've just got to go with the mindset to win and it will be no different on Friday."