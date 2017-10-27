Don't blame the referee - Bayern boss Heynckes warns Leipzig

RB Leipzig would be well advised to move on from midweek refereeing controversies ahead of their rematch with Bayern, says Jupp Heynckes.

by Omnisport 27 Oct 2017, 18:13 IST

Bayern Munich head coach Jupp Heynckes

Jupp Heynckes has told RB Leipzig to focus on their own performance and not refereeing controversies ahead of a trip to face his Bayern Munich side on Saturday.

Bayern edged past Leipzig on penalties after their DFB-Pokal tie in midweek finished 1-1.

Leipzig director of football Ralf Rangnick sparked controversy by trying to confront Felix Zwayer after the referee blew for half-time, brandishing his mobile phone to show a replay of an incident in which his team were denied a penalty.

Head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl criticised Rangnick's antics but went on to accuse Zwayer of exhibiting "double standards" during the match.

The teams will reconvene at the Allianz Arena placed second and third in the Bundesliga and Bayern's veteran boss Heynckes claimed that blaming officials for defeats is rarely a fruitful path to follow.

"I have always gotten along well in my career with the referees," he said.

"You cannot blame the referee. You need to analyse your own game."

#Heynckes: "A coach has to show emotion and give the team the impression that he's right in the thick of things." #MiaSanMia #FCBRBL pic.twitter.com/dsok15lptj — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 27, 2017

Bayern are behind leaders Borussia Dortmund on goal difference and a point ahead of Leipzig, with Heynckes' analysis of Hasenhuttl's team leading him to predict another high-quality encounter.

"Two top football teams will meet," he said. "It will again be as close as the Pokal. I hope we'll have our nose in front at the end.

"It will certainly be a top game for the neutral spectators and fans on both sides.

"After 120 minutes, it is not easy for both teams to return to normal but both teams are in perfect shape and will not have any trouble."

Bayern will make a late call over whether winger Kingsley Coman has recovered sufficiently from a knee complaint to take part, but playmaker James Rodriguez (back) is fit for selection.