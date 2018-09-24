Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fitness hindering Dybala form, says Allegri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
197   //    24 Sep 2018, 03:59 IST
Paulo Dybala - cropped
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

Massimiliano Allegri pinpointed fitness as the reason behind Paulo Dybala's waning form following a largely anonymous display against Frosinone.

Dybala, 24, is yet to find his feet in a forward line rejigged to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved on from his Champions League red card by scoring a late opener in Sunday's 2-0 victory.

Federico Bernardeschi came off the bench to add a second in stoppage time and issue Allegri a reminder of the attacking options at his disposal.

But Dybala simply needs more opportunities, according to Allegri, the Argentina attacker having been restricted to three starts out of six Serie A games this season.

"He needs to play. I've always said Paulo's best physical attribute is his running," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

"He did some good things today. But he has to play. His technique and dribbling is useful and it will get better with fitness.

"Dybala has no need to feel this performance anxiety. You can be the best player in the world, but if you're not at 100 per cent mentally, the others will get to the ball faster.

"Mario Mandzukic is always first to the ball, but today he was a little less sharp because of fatigue, it's natural.

"We were expecting a difficult game and that's what we got. As the time advanced it got harder and harder to score a goal but we finally did thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo." 

Frosinone managed to frustrate the champions until Ronaldo finally made the breakthrough in the 81st minute.

Defeat leaves Moreno Longo's men above only Chievo - who have had a points deduction - and without a goal to their credit this term.

"It's a shame. We did well for almost the entire match and a few minutes from the end I thought we could get a draw," Longo said.

"On paper this could have been lost from the beginning, but that was not the case."

Omnisport
NEWS
Dybala can play as a striker – Allegri
RELATED STORY
Dybala will leave Juventus in January, claims Zamparini
RELATED STORY
Allegri backs Ronaldo to break Juventus duck against...
RELATED STORY
Douglas Costa has paid his fine for Sassuolo spitting...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo will play against Lazio, Allegri confirms
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo has nothing to prove, says Allegri
RELATED STORY
5 Juventus players to watch out for in 2018-19 Serie A...
RELATED STORY
Allegri: Juventus will fine Costa
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Dybala to Manchester United rumours may be...
RELATED STORY
Allegri claims Costa fell for provocation
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us