×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Forget the Nations League was ever invented, jokes Northern Ireland boss O'Neill

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    19 Nov 2018, 01:57 IST
MichaelONeillCropped
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill

Michael O'Neill wants Northern Ireland to "forget the Nations League was ever invented" after Sunday's last-gasp loss to Austria left them without a point from all four games.

A fine Valentino Lazaro goal three minutes into stoppage time ensured a poor campaign ended on a low note for O'Neill's men as Austria ran out 2-1 winners at Windsor Park. 

Corry Evans had levelled after Xaver Schlager's opener, but the hosts could not hold on and O'Neill just wants his side to put the whole competition firmly behind them.

"We got punished at the end. Stuart [Dallas] could have put the ball out of play and the game was over," he said.

"It was a fantastic finish that separates the teams. It is very sickening to lose the game like that.

"There are more positives than negatives. We just have to forget the Nations League was ever invented and be ready to go again in March."

Despite recent setbacks, O'Neill has overseen a period of marked improvement with the national side, guiding them to the knock-out phase at Euro 2016 and narrowly missing out on a spot at this year's World Cup. 

With that in mind, O'Neill remains confident that Northern Ireland's future is bright. 

"We watched from the outside for so long, in terms of going to tournaments, and we never realistically believed we would be back," he said. "France changed that. The road to Russia changed that. We need a similar campaign in the next Euro qualifiers.

"The team is ready to compete. You could have a wonderful Nations League campaign and start believing you are in a better position than you are. I believe the boys are capable of mounting another big challenge again in the qualifiers."

Omnisport
NEWS
Northern Ireland stars hurt by lack of club football,...
RELATED STORY
Arnautovic proud of captaining Austria to win over...
RELATED STORY
Pjanic: Bosnia-Herzegovina 'lucky' to beat Northern Ireland
RELATED STORY
Republic of Ireland must improve, says under-pressure...
RELATED STORY
Croatia beats Spain to set up Nations showdown with England
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
Germany face relegation, final spots up for grabs -...
RELATED STORY
Why the UEFA Nations League has already accomplished its...
RELATED STORY
The UEFA Nations League: All you need to know
RELATED STORY
Ireland teams up with UK nations' 2030 World Cup bid plans
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
18 Nov MAD SUD 05:00 PM Madagascar vs Sudan
International Friendlies 2018
21 Nov ALB WAL 12:30 AM Albania vs Wales
21 Nov BRA CAM 01:00 AM Brazil vs Cameroon
21 Nov ITA UNI 01:15 AM Italy vs United States
21 Nov BHU MAC 01:30 AM Bhutan vs Macao
21 Nov FRA URU 01:30 AM France vs Uruguay
21 Nov ARG MEX 05:30 AM Argentina vs Mexico
21 Nov CHI HON 05:45 AM Chile vs Honduras
ISL 2018-19
21 Nov PUN JAM 07:30 PM Pune City vs Jamshedpur
I-League 2018-19
Tomorrow REA MOH 02:00 PM Real Kashmir vs Mohun Bagan
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us