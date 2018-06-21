Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gerrard brings former Liverpool team-mate Flanagan to Rangers

After leaving Liverpool, full-back Jon Flanagan has joined Scottish club Rangers on a two-year contract.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 21:03 IST
115
Flanagan - cropped
Jon Flanagan and Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has finalised his seventh signing as Rangers manager, with former Liverpool team-mate Jon Flanagan signing a two-year deal at Ibrox.

Flanagan played with Gerrard during the latter's distinguished career at Anfield, with the full-back enjoying a breakthrough campaign under Brendan Rodgers during 2013/14.

Injury derailed Flanagan's progress, however, and he failed to make an impact during a season-long loan stint at Burnley.

A temporary switch to Bolton Wanderers came in January before Liverpool announced in June the 25-year-old would be released at the end of his contract.

That has given Gerrard a chance to swoop for a player he knows well - and Flanagan is determined to make the most of the opportunity to rekindle his career in Scotland.

"The size of the club and what the fans are about – I'm just delighted to be here and hopefully I can show the fans what I'm all about," he told Rangers' official website.

"I played with the manager at Liverpool, and he was a big part of me coming here. I obviously know all about the club, but Stevie was a massive influence on me coming here as well."

Liverpool Football
10 signings Steven Gerrard could make to kick-start...
RELATED STORY
5 Liverpool youngsters Steven Gerrard could sign on loan...
RELATED STORY
Gerrard confirms 'positive talks' with Rangers
RELATED STORY
Gerrard: Rangers job a no-brainer
RELATED STORY
Schwarzer: Rangers job incredible opportunity for Gerrard
RELATED STORY
Benitez ready to help new Rangers boss Gerrard
RELATED STORY
Rangers job too good to turn down for Gerrard
RELATED STORY
Ejaria signs new Liverpool deal and joins Gerrard at Rangers
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Rangers confirm Gerrard as new manager
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Rangers dismiss Murty, potentially paving...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us