Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Giroud keen for Chelsea to move for Fekir

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.41K   //    08 Aug 2018, 14:49 IST
OlivierGiroudNabilFekir - cropped
Olivier Giroud and Nabil Fekir

Olivier Giroud is keen for France team-mate Nabil Fekir to join him at Chelsea and has discussed the prospect with the Lyon star.

Fekir was widely tipped to join Liverpool before Les Bleus' triumphant World Cup campaign but the deal collapsed.

Giroud picked over that situation with the 25-year-old forward while in Russia and flagged up Chelsea as a possible alternative destination.

"I spoke about his failed Liverpool move when we were with the French national team," Giroud told reporters after the 0-0 International Champions Cup draw between Chelsea and Lyon at Stamford Bridge, where the hosts prevailed 5-4 on penalties.

"After, it was about Chelsea and even Eden [Hazard] spoke about that with him. We would have him here with pleasure for sure, he is a really good player of course.

"Now, I don't know if [a move for Fekir] is still in the news because the transfer market is closing on Thursday."

Speaking after the match in London, Lyon head coach Bruno Genesio conceded he was braced for further Fekir approaches.

"He wanted to leave at the end of last season, but came back to training yesterday and was happy," he told a news conference. "Who knows? 

"There may be opportunities that come up before the end of the window. For now, he is a Lyon player."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Genesio braced for more Fekir interest
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues eye shock move for Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea have shown late interest in Lyon midfielder
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United join Liverpool and Chelsea in...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Juventus Star rejects Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
3 players Chelsea need to sign to become title contenders...
RELATED STORY
Giroud dismisses talk of Marseille switch
RELATED STORY
Fekir future not assured as Mina remains in Lyon frame
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to make stunning move for €100M goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
5 players who could join Chelsea before transfer deadline...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us