Griezmann will play in Messi's shadow, says Mendieta

Expect to live life in Lionel Messi's shadow, Gaizka Mendieta warns Antoine Griezmann ahead of a potential move to Barcelona.

News 06 Jun 2018, 04:26 IST
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann

Gaizka Mendieta has warned Antoine Griezmann that he will have to get used to playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi should he complete a move to Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid star Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to the LaLiga champions during the off-season and confirmed after Friday's 3-1 win over Italy that his future would be confirmed before the World Cup.

If, as expected, he joins the Catalan giants then he should expect to live life in Messi's shadow, according to former Barca midfielder Mendieta.

Speaking courtesy of Nissan, official UEFA Champions League sponsor, Mendieta said: "It's obvious he will be more important playing for Atletico Madrid than Barcelona.

"If he played for Barcelona he would have to be on the bench resting some matches because there are high level players.

"Playing for Atletico Madrid would be better for him because his team-mates are looking for him constantly, if he goes to Barcelona, players look first for Messi.

"We have already seen other players signing for Barcelona and not reaching the levels they were used to at other teams because there is a really top-level player making the difference at Barcelona.

"Messi is not selfish but it's something you have to understand."

