Guardiola ends Juventus speculation: I am a blue shirt, I am one of yours

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the FA Cup

Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will not leave Manchester City for Juventus, stating: "I am a blue shirt, I am one of yours."

Guardiola has been strongly linked with the Serie A champions following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.

Juve denied making an approach for Guardiola, who led City to a domestic clean sweep in 2018-19, yet reports in Italy continued to suggest the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss was a target.

Guardiola, though, has ended the speculation by insisting he sees his future in the Premier League due to the strong backing he receives from City's fans.

"There is no better place to play in the world than in England. Or to do your job as a manager here in England," Guardiola said in an extensive interview on City's official website.

"I can compare it with Spain and in Germany, I have not been in other countries, but they would be quite similar. If I went to Italy it would be quite similar to Spain.

"There is no better place. In other places, fans boo you if you don't win or don't play good, but here they always support you.

"I am a blue shirt, I am one of yours."

City failed to win a trophy in Guardiola's first season in Manchester and the former Spain international - who has two years left on his contract - confirmed the faith shown in him during that spell is key to his decision to stay.

"I remember the first year was difficult, after Monaco we were out of the Champions League and the Premier League was not good, and we were understanding that the people support you," Guardiola continued.

"Respect during the week, there's no media during the week, you work, calm, it is the ideal. It's the perfect place to work, especially, I don't know at other clubs, but here. I felt that in the first season when we didn't win one title, how they support me, but in this situation I don't forget it.

"Now it's easy to be close to me, for people to say how good you are, and I know how it was with this job. In that moment when it doesn't work so well like we expected in the first year, everybody needs time - all of us, we all need time - how they support me.

"The chairman first of all, Khaldoon [Al Mubarak], I cannot forget his messages after the defeats and the bad moments. And of course I cannot forget [sporting director] Txiki [Begiristain], all the backroom staff and how close we are.

"To sit with calm and to discuss what we need to improve, especially the team, and that's why I am happy to reward the confidence they have to me, with my players, for the next two seasons."

Guardiola added: "The best is yet to come!"