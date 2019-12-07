Henderson: Liverpool squad strength makes winning run easy

Jordan Henderson helped a much-changed Liverpool to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth and then claimed it is "easy" for the unbeaten Premier League leaders to maintain their good form due to their squad depth.

Jurgen Klopp made seven changes from the side that beat Everton 5-2 on Wednesday and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah – three of those who came in – were all on target.

The victory, the Reds' 15th out of 16 in the division this season, ensured they will end the day 11 points clear at the top of the table.

With Klopp shuffling his pack at the start of a gruelling run of games, Henderson was asked whether it was difficult to maintain momentum when such wholesale changes are made.

"When you've got so many good players, it's easy," the Reds captain said.

"They've been working every single day, not only the people that might have played a lot of games. People might want more game time but in training the intensity is always high, everyone's pushing each other, and I think the lads that have come in have been outstanding.

"We need to use the whole squad. The manager has said all the way through the season there's going to be a lot of games, so we need everybody and that's proven the case so far. We need to keep that going right until the end."

Liverpool also recorded their first clean sheet since September in the league, with Bournemouth unable to muster a single shot on target against returning goalkeeper Alisson.

"It's a start but one's no good, we want more and more and more," Henderson added.

"I thought it was a proper performance, both defensively and offensively.

"We'll be happy with that, but we want to improve, want to keep going and onto the next game."