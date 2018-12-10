His reaction was just brilliant – Klopp praises Sterling for response to abuse

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 69 // 10 Dec 2018, 20:42 IST

Raheem Sterling and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has praised Raheem Sterling for the way he handled getting berated at Chelsea as the Metropolitan Police investigates whether the Manchester City forward was racially abused.

Television footage from City's defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday showed spectators in the front row shouting at Sterling as he collected the ball from in front of them.

Both Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police have launched investigations to determine whether or not Sterling was racially abused in the incident.

Sterling uploaded a post on his Instagram account on Sunday in which he criticised the coverage that black players receive in the media.

The 24-year-old had left Liverpool by the time Klopp was appointed in October 2015, but the German has credited the England international for his response at Stamford Bridge.

"I watched the game and I think I saw the situation where he went for the corner and the few guys were shouting," said Klopp.

"I didn't hear, I don't know if it was possible to, but I thought his reaction was just brilliant. You saw his face. He gave the right response not to react to these people.

"They don't deserve any reaction, they don't deserve any respect. I am obviously not surprised that these things still happen and they will not stop only because we talk about them, but I like the fact that we put the finger on it and say, 'You cannot say what you want'.

"What I like is I am sure 95 per cent of people are not like this, so we should try to find the right amount of attention for them.

"Punish them but do not talk too much about them because they do not deserve that we talk about them."

