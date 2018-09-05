Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

I've watched my World Cup goal 100 times – Trippier

Omnisport
NEWS
News
383   //    05 Sep 2018, 09:27 IST
Trippier-cropped
England full-back Kieran Trippier

England and Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier said he has re-watched his stunning World Cup free-kick "about 100 times".

Trippier curled a set-piece past Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic to give England the lead in the World Cup semi-finals, though the Three Lions went on to lose 2-1 after extra time.

As England prepare for Saturday's UEFA Nations League opener against Spain before facing Switzerland three days later, Trippier told reporters: "I'm not going to lie to you I've watched it back about 100 times.

"Obviously I enjoyed that moment but even now it still hurts that we got beaten. But I did watch it back about 100 times I'm not going to lie to you."

Trippier has established himself for club and country thanks to his consistent performances but asked about the possibility of being dropped by England manager Gareth Southgate, the 27-year-old replied: "Obviously all the boys here are doing well here and for their clubs though, so that's the manager decision, if I play or don't play.

"Every opportunity on the playing field I try and do my best 100 percent to show the manager that I want to play and just keep improving but it's the manager's decision at the end of the day or who he selects.

"So like I said before if I don't play I'm not going to be disappointed, I'll help the team-mates, but I'll be training as hard as I can to make sure I want to be picked."

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Walker the best right-back in the world, says Trippier
RELATED STORY
Aurier aiming to oust absent Trippier while Pochettino...
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup-inspired signings who flopped in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
10 of the Best Own Goals in the History of Football
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspurs: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
7 stars you probably didn’t know were at Manchester City
RELATED STORY
10 times Cristiano Ronaldo stunned everyone with his...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Tottenham breeze past Manchester United
RELATED STORY
The 5 costliest flops in world football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us