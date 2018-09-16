Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ibrahimovic scores 500th in Galaxy's 5-3 loss to Toronto FC

Associated Press
16 Sep 2018
TORONTO (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th worldwide goal Saturday night in the LA Galaxy's 5-3 loss to Toronto FC.

The 36-year-old Swede joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players with 500 goals in club and international play, cutting Toronto's lead to 3-1 in the 43rd minute. Jonathan dos Santos chipped the ball into the box, and the 6-foot-5 Ibrahimovic twirled to get an angle at the ball between two defenders, flicking his right leg up high to deflect it past goalkeeper Alex Bono for his 17th of the season.

Victor Vazquez, Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco, Jonathan Osorio and Jay Chapmanalso scored for Toronto (8-14-6). Ola Kamara and Rolf Feltscher added goals for Los Angeles (10-11-8).

This story has been corrected to show that Toronto, not Los Angeles, was leading 3-0 at the time of Ibrahimovic's goal.

Associated Press
