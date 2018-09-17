In-form Robben 'does not feel 34'

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben said he aims to maintain his current form and fitness "for a long time" after scoring one of his best career goals in Bayern Munich's 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

The 34-year-old struck a stunning volley in the 19th minute to turn the game in Bayern's favour after Corentin Tolisso had equalised following Wendell's early opener.

The veteran winger showed no signs that his control is waning as he flicked the ball up before rattling a shot into the top corner, and he told Bundesliga.com he hopes to remain an important member of Niko Kovac's squad.

"Sometimes it doesn't run for you, but you always have to try," said Robben.

"I met the ball and hit it well. You always need a bit of luck.

"I always give everything. If I don't play, I always try to go pedal to the floor when I come in.

"It'll happen a lot more, but it's important to give everything and be important for the team when you're on the pitch."

Robben's goal was his 97th in the Bundesliga and 140th for Bayern in all competitions, and he said he feels as strong as ever in his 10th season at the club.

"I'm 34 now, and I just try to enjoy every moment," he said.

"Sometimes it hits you how lucky you are to be able to play here, at a full Allianz Arena. You just have to enjoy it.

"I don't know how long it'll last, but I don't feel like I'm 34 right now. I feel very, very fit. Hopefully it'll stay that way for a long time.

"Then I can enjoy playing. I always try to do that. Then you can be successful."