Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Mistakes by Hamid, Miazga help Ireland beat US 2-1

Mistakes by Hamid, Miazga help Ireland beat US 2-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 05:18 IST
26
AP Image

Facing far better opposition than earlier in the week, a young U.S. soccer team revealed its inexperience.

Goalkeeper Bill Hamid's mistake led to Graham Burke's tying goal in the 57th minute, Alan Judge scored after Matt Miazga's defensive lapse in the 90th and Ireland remained unbeaten at home against the United States with a 2-1 win at Dublin on Saturday night in an exhibition between nations that failed to qualify for the World Cup.

"We conceded two goals that we shouldn't be conceding, and we got to learn from it," Miazga said.

Bobby Wood put the U.S. ahead in first-half stoppage time, but the Americans lost for the first time since a 2-1 defeat at Trinidad and Tobago last October ended their streak of seven straight World Cup appearances. Coach Bruce Arena quit after that match and was replaced on an interim basis by Dave Sarachan, who led the U.S. to two wins and two draws, including a 3-0 home win Monday over a Bolivian team that started just one regular. Sarachan gave three more players debuts against the Irish, raising the total to 18 in five matches.

"For our young guys tonight, this is what these games are all about, knowing how to manage a game like this on away soil," Sarachan said.

Wood, among the few veterans of the loss in Trinidad, scored 34 seconds into first-half injury time. Wil Trapp took a free kick from about 40 yards and Matt Miazga, just inside the penalty area, headed the ball into the 6-yard box. Wood split defenders James McClean and Jeff Hendrick, stuck out his right foot about 4 yards from the goal line and poked the ball past goalkeeper Colin Doyle for his 12th goal in 38 international appearances.

"I kind of just read where the ball was going," Wood said.

Ireland ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 6-0 at home against the U.S., which plays France, among the World Cup favorites, at Lyon next Saturday in what may be the Americans' final match before a permanent coach is hired.

"We're all young kids that are hungry for a chance and we just want to prove that we can really compete with these guys," said 18-year-old Josh Sargent, who entered in the 70th minute in his second international appearance.

Before a loud crowd of 32,300, the Irish tied the score after a short corner by Hendrick. The ball was lofted to the far post, and Hamid came off his line only to run into midfielder Weston McKennie. Kevin Long headed the ball to the 6 where Darragh Lenihan, making his Ireland debut, took a touch off his chest to settle and then sent a shot on goal. Burke, who made his international debut in Monday's 2-0 loss at France, deflected the ball at the goal line and ended a 386-minute scoreless streak for the U.S. dating to a November exhibition at Portugal.

Judge, a second-half sub, scored his first goal in four international appearances from short range. Declan Rice made in a throw-in to Seamus Coleman and received the ball back. He centered to McClean, who cut past Miazga and allowed Judge to run onto the ball and kick it into the roof of the goal from 7 yards.

Hamid, playing his sixth international match, also was in goal for the Americans' previous game in Ireland, a 4-1 defeat in November 2014.

Sarachan's latest debutants were defender Tim Parker entered in the 61st minute, defender Shaq Moore, who came on in the 70th, and midfielder Luca de la Torre, who entered in the 77th.

"We need to just learn how to just manage games better," Moore said. "A good eye-opening experience for all of us."

Both teams wore rainbow numbers as part of a celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month.

John O'Shea started for Ireland in what he said was his international farewell. The 37-year-old defender, who came out in the 35th minute, made his 118th appearance, third on Ireland's career list behind Robbie Keane (146) and Shay Given (134).

"I think tonight we realized that it's 90 minutes," U.S. captain Wil Trapp said. "It's all about just continuing to compete, and I thought we lost that, especially in the last 10, 15 minutes."

Stoke release Johnson and Ireland
RELATED STORY
5 clubs who were dismantled by Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Giroud joins Zidane on 31 goals as France beats Ireland 2-0
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England's 5 most memorable World Cup moments
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #22 Socrates
RELATED STORY
Pulisic dropped from US roster; Yedlin, Adams, Wood added
RELATED STORY
5 most successful footballers with obscure nationalities  
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players who make France a formidable...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
5 great players who never played at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT THA CHI
0 - 2
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018