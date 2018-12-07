×
Kane using World Cup success as motivation at Spurs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    07 Dec 2018, 07:56 IST
kane-cropped
Tottenham's Harry Kane

Tottenham star Harry Kane is using his World Cup success to inspire him to winning the Premier League Golden Boot once again.

Kane has scored in three consecutive league games to move onto nine goals, just one behind top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 25-year-old won back-to-back Premier League Golden Boots in 2015-16 and 2016-17, while Kane also top scored at the World Cup.

Kane said showcasing he could deliver for England in Russia gave him confidence to get through tough spells at Spurs.

"When you've done it on the biggest stage of them all, the World Cup, you can look back and gain confidence from that," he told UK newspapers.

"If you're going through a spell where you're not scoring, a couple of games here and there, you know you can do it at the highest level. You guys know what I'm like now.

"I know what I can achieve and I'll work as hard as I can to keep reaching goals and reaching more."

Kane has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, having netted 76 across the past two campaigns.

The forward is eager to continue performing for Tottenham, who are third in the Premier League and visit Leicester City on Saturday.

"Since I've been in the Premier League, it has had some of the best strikers in the world," Kane said.

"Aubameyang is at the top end at the moment. There's quite a few on eight or nine goals so it's important for me to carry on doing what I'm doing.

"There's still a lot of the season to go, but I'm happy with where I am."

