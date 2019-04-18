×
Khedira to undergo knee surgery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    18 Apr 2019, 19:50 IST
Sami Khedira
Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira

Sami Khedira has confirmed he is to undergo knee surgery in a bid to cure longstanding pain.

The Juventus midfielder only returned to action after a heart problem earlier this month.

But after Juve crashed out of the Champions League by losing at home to Ajax, he will go under the knife to resolve an ongoing issue with his right knee.

"After four months of continuous pain in my knee - some days worse than others - I have decided to undergo surgery, letting it fix and heal fully," Khedira wrote on Twitter. 

"The surgery is planned to take place in the next two weeks.

"My complete focus is to be back at 100 per cent for the start of the next campaign.

"I am already looking forward to fighting in order to achieve our goals next season again."

Khedira, 32, has been restricted to 10 Serie A appearances this season, also featuring in four Champions League games.

But despite the regular absence of the Germany midfielder, Juve will clinch an eighth consecutive Serie A title this weekend if they avoid defeat against Fiorentina.

