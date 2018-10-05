×
Klopp insists Salah's slow start nothing to worry about

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    05 Oct 2018, 18:56 IST
salah-cropped
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's slow start to the season is nothing to worry about ahead of Sunday's huge Premier League clash with Manchester City, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Salah enjoyed a sensational first season with the Reds last term, scoring 32 times in the league as the records tumbled.

The Egypt international set a new benchmark for goals in a single 38-game Premier League season and became the first African player to reach 30.

He was also decisive in the Champions League, playing a vital role as Liverpool made it to the final, where his campaign sadly ended early as he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the first half of the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Salah's start to the new season has failed to live up to the expectations, having scored just three goals and set up one, but Klopp - who has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award - insists everything is fine with the forward.

"Expectations changed, that's normal as he set a new standard," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"Nobody expected 10 goals after five, six, seven games. Each striker could write a book about these moments, scoring without knowing how.

"It's so rare, 98 per cent of a striker's work is the hardest work, two per cent is the easy-going stuff.

"The only thing which has changed is the kind of questions you [the media] have asked. First it [Salah's excellent form last season] was a nice surprise, now it isn't. That's the world.

"It's the same with me. If I win games, I know everything about football. If I lose three in a row, I have no clue about football.

"Both are not true, it's always somewhere in between. There's nothing to worry about. I'm relaxed about that [Salah's form]."

