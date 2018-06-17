Kompany might be available for England game

Defender Vincent Kompany faces a race against time to be ready for Belgium's final Group G fixture on June 28.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez remains hopeful Vincent Kompany will be fit to face England in what could be a crucial game in deciding the outcome of Group G.

Kompany's participation in the World Cup was put in doubt when he suffered a groin injury in his country's 0-0 friendly draw with Portugal at the start of June.

While the Manchester City captain was included in Martinez's final 23-man squad, the boss of the Red Devils has revealed the 32-year-old is set to miss the fixtures against Panama and Tunisia.

However, the centre-back could yet be back for the clash with Gareth Southgate's squad, which takes place in Kaliningrad on June 28.

"Kompany might be available for the third game," Martinez told the media.

Thomas Vermaelen will also miss Belgium's tournament opener with Panama in Sochi on Monday, Martinez confirmed, though the experienced Barcelona defender is expected to be available for the rest of the group stage.

"Vermaelen can be medically fit for the following games [after Panama]. He is not with us here in Sochi and is working in Moscow," the former Everton manager added.

Belgium announced defender Laurent Ciman - who had travelled with his compatriots to Russia as cover for the injured Kompany - left the squad on Saturday.