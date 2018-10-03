Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kompany: Win rights wrongs of Lyon loss

40   //    03 Oct 2018, 01:11 IST
VincentKompanyCropped
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany (left)

Vincent Kompany was delighted Manchester City could right the wrongs of their opening Champions League loss by beating Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side fell to a 2-1 Group F defeat at home to Lyon last month – their fourth in a row in the competition – but bounced back in Germany courtesy of David Silva's late winner.

City had fallen behind in the first minute before Sergio Aguero levelled, with Silva clinching maximum points three minutes from time.

"It was a tough away game, a big, physical game against a team who were well organised and disciplined and had a clear game plan," Kompany, who returned to the starting line-up, told BT Sport. 

"They were committing a lot of bodies forward and because we don't defend in that many numbers we had to be really cautious.

"They attacked us with six, seven players which in turn gave us room for some counter-attacks. But we played well and that was really important to us.

"We've got to take all the positives out of this performance with the way we attacked and defended with a high line.

"It's a fantastic result – every away game in the Champions League is so hard to get three points from and it was the only way to put right the result against Lyon. We did it."

Next up for Guardiola's men is a trip to Anfield to take on Premier League title rivals Liverpool. 

 

