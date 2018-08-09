Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Leicester sign Croatia U21 defender Benkovic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    09 Aug 2018, 16:51 IST
filipbenkovic-cropped
Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic

Leicester City have signed centre-back Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb on a five-year contract, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old Croatia youth international has arrived at King Power Stadium for a reported fee of £13million after impressing in Dinamo's title-winning season in 2017-18.

The 6ft 4in defender scored four goals in 25 league appearances for Dinamo last season and brings Champions League and Europa League experience to Claude Puel's squad.

“I will give all my heart to this club, to all the fans, to everybody," Benkovic told the club's official website.

"Hopefully we'll have a very good result this season. The ambitions of Leicester City are so big.

"I like the club very much and I think it’s a very good step for me to the next level. I’m very happy to be here."

Puel's defensive options were previously strengthened by the arrival of Portuguese right-back Ricardo Pereira, Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans and Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward, while the Foxes boss has outlined his determination to hold on to England star Harry Maguire ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

"Filip is an exciting young player who has the potential to develop even more at Leicester City Football Club," said Puel.

"He has made a big contribution to Dinamo Zagreb over the last three years and has also benefited from experiencing European football.

"I know he will give us some great options and competition in the squad and I'm delighted to have him here."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
Deadline day round-up: Kovacic in at Chelsea, all quiet...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer roundup: Harry Kane stopped Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Puel the other one! Leicester boss jokes about Maguire to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United expected to sign 2 more...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid want Manchester United target
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United in talks to sign PSG star
RELATED STORY
Would Toby Alderweireld or Harry Maguire be a better...
RELATED STORY
Willian, Maguire, Perisic and Alderweireld - Who should...
RELATED STORY
Pogba's decision confirmed, Chelsea star set to leave and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us