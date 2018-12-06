Liverpool beats Burnley 3-1 to stay on Man City's coat tails

Manchester City just cannot shrug off Liverpool in what is looking increasingly like a two-horse race for the Premier League title.

Three days after scoring an injury-time winner in the local derby against Everton, Liverpool came from behind to beat Burnley 3-1 and move back to within two points of the defending champions.

Fewer and fewer sides look capable of keeping touch with the unbeaten top two.

Chelsea lost for the second time in three matches, squandering an early lead in a surprise 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That allowed Tottenham to climb into third place — six points behind Liverpool — after a 3-1 win over Southampton.

Manchester United dropped Paul Pogba and was held to a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in a bruising match at Old Trafford.

After 15 games, United is already 18 points behind City.

The other two matches finished in 1-1 draws between Fulham and Leicester, and Everton and Newcastle.

