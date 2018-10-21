×
Liverpool star Salah had no fear during scoring drought

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    21 Oct 2018, 01:01 IST
Mohamed Salah - cropped
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah insisted he never panicked during a four-match scoreless streak that ended with the winner in Liverpool's 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town.

Egypt star Salah clinically tucked home midway through the first half on Saturday to ensure the Reds again moved level on points with Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

The tidy finish from Xherdan Shaqiri's incisive pass was the former Chelsea forward's 50th goal in English football.

While pleased to reach the milestone, the 26-year-old took more pride in giving Liverpool their first win in five outings.

"It's a good feeling but the most important thing is to help the team get the result and now we are on track," Salah told BT Sport.

"I'm not worried [when I don't score]. The most important thing is the team, so as long as I help them get the result I'm not worried.

"We had four or five players starting in the team for the first time this season in the Premier League. All of us are at the same level so everyone has to fight [for places].

"It was a tough game but in the end we got the three points, the most important thing. We had to fight but we knew that."

Adam Lallana joined Salah in a front three that was missing the injured Sadio Mane and only featured Roberto Firmino for a brief cameo off the bench.

The England international completed 69 minutes on his return from a groin injury and cited the club's impressive depth as essential to their title ambitions.

"It's a long season," Lallana said. "It's only a few weeks ago I was thinking about where my next game was coming from even when I'm back fit.

"Throughout the course of the season everyone is going to have to contribute if you want to achieve something special."

Fetching more content...
