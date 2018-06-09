Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool wouldn't have complained if Ronaldo got injured - Redknapp

Sergio Ramos was involved in two key flashpoints in the Champions League final, but Jamie Redknapp has defended his approach.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 18:29 IST
2.38K
sergio ramos - cropped
Sergio Ramos stands over Mohamed Salah

Jamie Redknapp has defended Sergio Ramos' "win at all costs" approach after Champions League final clashes with Mohamed Salah and Loris Karius, urging Liverpool to move on

Ramos tangled with Salah, forcing the Liverpool man to go off injured, and then collided with goalkeeper Karius before the goalkeeper's errors gifted Real Madrid two decisive goals.

Doctors later confirmed Karius suffered from concussion in the final, prompting further criticism that the Spain international mocked.

But former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp believes Reds supporters would not have complained if a tussle had injured Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

"[Sergio Ramos'] behaviour on the day probably wasn't ideal," Redknapp said, speaking at a Soccer Aid event. "But if he was in your team and he did what he done and you won the Champions League final, you would be cool with it. It's as simple as that.

"If we had a situation and one of our players injured Ronaldo, we wouldn't be complaining too much. That's football sometimes. It is win at all costs and Sergio Ramos certainly lives by that."

Redknapp wants Liverpool and Karius to move on, with the goalkeeper needing to "rebuild his career".

"It's done now. There's nothing you can do and whether he got concussion or not, who knows [if that had an impact]," he said.

"The truth is that he needs to try to rebuild his career. The more that's said the worse it gets for the lad. He needs to go and have a good pre-season with Liverpool or whoever it is and get on with being a footballer and a goalkeeper.

"It is a situation which only pops up every 20 years in sport, but people have gone on and got over things in their life and rebuilt. I'm sure, even if it's not at Liverpool, he can go on and be a great goalkeeper somewhere."

 

To donate to Soccer Aid, please visit www.socceraid.org.uk.

Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
