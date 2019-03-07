×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Madrid lose Carvajal and Vazquez to injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
140   //    07 Mar 2019, 19:25 IST
DaniCarvajal - cropped
Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid duo Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are set for spells on the sidelines due to respective thigh and hamstring injuries, the club has confirmed.

Carvajal has sustained a grade two tear to his right thigh and, according to reports in Spain, will be out of action for at least a month.

The right-back played the full 90 minutes as Madrid suffered a shock 4-1 loss to Ajax on Tuesday and consequently crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Vazquez hobbled off before the half-hour at the Santiago Bernabeu and Madrid, who return to action against Real Valladolid on Sunday, announced he suffered a grade one strain to his left hamstring.

It is therefore unlikely either player will be fit to feature for Spain when they begin their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with matches against Norway and Malta this month.

Madrid sit 12 points adrift of LaLiga leaders Barcelona following a 1-0 loss at home to Ernesto Valverde's men last weekend.

Carvajal and Vazquez join Vinicius Junior in the treatment room after it was confirmed on Wednesday the Brazilian had torn calf ligaments in his right leg, ruling him out until the final stages of the season.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Football is being unfair to Real Madrid, complains Carvajal
RELATED STORY
Vazquez and Vinicius injured in horror Madrid first half
RELATED STORY
Isco 'most loved' in Madrid dressing room, says Carvajal
RELATED STORY
'S*** season' not the end for this Madrid team - Carvajal
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v Barcelona: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid can win the UEFA Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19, Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
I heard the kick! Carvajal defends questionable Real Madrid penalties
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v Barcelona: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Copa del Rey 2018-19
RELATED STORY
An El Clasico semi-final: What to expect from Barcelona and Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us