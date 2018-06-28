Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Maradona: I am more alive than ever

Omnisport
NEWS
News
205   //    28 Jun 2018, 15:38 IST
diegomaradona-cropped
Argentina legend Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona hit out at reports that suggested his health was on the wane after he received medical treatment at the World Cup, appearing on television to say: "I am more alive than ever."

The 57-year-old great sparked concern when he was pictured being treated by paramedics following Argentina's 2-1 victory over Nigeria in St Petersburg on Tuesday, but he insisted he was not taken to hospital.

In an interview with Telesur, Maradona suggested that his condition was exaggerated by people who envied him.

"I want to let the whole world know that I'm more alive than ever," he said. "Unfortunately I can't make mediocre people good.

"There has been talk of stretchers, ambulances on the internet which triggered a cycle of meaningless lies.

"I understand the envy, but don't tell lies."

Maradona drew the attention of TV cameras by dancing, celebrating and gesturing to the crowd as Argentina confirmed their place in the World Cup knock-out phase.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo ensured Argentina finished second in Group D, having taken four points from their games against Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

Diego Maradona is Argentina's biggest fan _ and distraction
RELATED STORY
Maradona insists he's 'fine' after health scare
RELATED STORY
Does Messi really need to win a World Cup to be...
RELATED STORY
World Cup: 5 Stars Who Were Sent Home in Disgrace by...
RELATED STORY
Diego Maradona famous for hand, nose and fingers
RELATED STORY
Argentina didn't draw because of Messi's missed penalty -...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Maradona in the spotlight after Argentina's win
RELATED STORY
Maradona: Sampaoli's game plan against Iceland was a...
RELATED STORY
Past plus present: 5 dream striker pairings at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Ramos hits back at Maradona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us