×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Messi in talks with Barcelona over new contract, confirms Abidal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Nov 2019, 02:42 IST
Lionel Messi - cropped
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is in talks with Barcelona over a new contract, the Spanish club's sporting director Eric Abidal has confirmed.

The Argentina international has spent 18 years with Barca but his future has been called into question after it emerged earlier this year he can leave Camp Nou for free at the end of any season.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi is officially contracted to the LaLiga champions until 2021, but Abidal is hopeful fresh terms can soon be agreed.

"They are already talking," he told Mundo Deportivo. "I do not know if we will have news soon because the decision will depend on the player, but for us as a club I hope it is sorted as soon as possible."

Asked when he expects an agreement to be announced, Abidal said: "It will be known when it is known, but I am positive."

Abidal also confirmed academy product Ansu Fati is in line for a contract extension, having impressed in his breakthrough campaign.

"We are also talking to him," Abidal said. "He is a young player that we have to protect. We have to talk to his family and representatives."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow AND TUR 01:15 AM Andorra vs Turkey
Tomorrow MOL ICE 01:15 AM Moldova vs Iceland
19 Nov GRE FIN 01:15 AM Greece vs Finland
19 Nov ITA ARM 01:15 AM Italy vs Armenia
19 Nov LIE BOS 01:15 AM Liechtenstein vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
19 Nov MAL NOR 01:15 AM Malta vs Norway
19 Nov SPA ROM 01:15 AM Spain vs Romania
19 Nov SWE FAR 01:15 AM Sweden vs Faroe Islands
International Friendlies 2019
FT COL PER
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Peru
19 Nov JAP VEN 03:55 PM Japan vs Venezuela
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us