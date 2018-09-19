Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mourinho asks players to be like Federer ahead of Swiss game

Associated Press
19 Sep 2018
BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Jose Mourinho wants his Manchester United players to think like Roger Federer and adapt to different playing surfaces for their Champions League opener on artificial turf in Switzerland.

Playing against Young Boys on Wednesday in Federer's home country, Mourinho does not want to make excuses for a field he does not like.

The United coach says the "big man (Federer) ... has also to win on the surfaces that he is not in love with, so we have to do it."

Mourinho's captain Antonio Valencia has not traveled to Bern for the Group H game at Stade de Suisse to protect his knees.

Young Boys makes its Champions League group-stage debut after ending a 32-year wait for a Swiss league title.

Mourinho tells United to follow Federer's lead amid Young...
