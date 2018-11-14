×
Mourinho is better than Guardiola – Maradona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
665   //    14 Nov 2018, 08:15 IST
mourinho-cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is a better manager than Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola, according to Diego Maradona.

Guardiola led City to the Premier League title last season and has his team flying again this campaign, while Mourinho's United are struggling, beaten in the derby on Sunday.

However, Maradona feels former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter boss Mourinho is the world's best coach.

"For me yes, Mou is the best," he told Marca.

"I would give Pep the merit of taking advantage of the launch that Johan Cruyff gave him.

"I have said on more than one occasion that tiki-taka was not invented by Guardiola. It was 'Flaco' Cruyff.

"At the moment Pep is able to choose any player in the world that he wants. That way tiki-taka is easier."

Maradona, now in charge of Mexican second-tier side Dorados, said he still had room to improve as a coach.

Asked if he would be interested in coaching in Spain, the 1986 World Cup winner said only a "long-term project" would interest him, but first he wants to go to Manchester to learn from Mourinho.

"Myself as a coach I need to learn a lot and for that reason I think I will go to Manchester and Mourinho to ask him a lot of things," the Argentina great said.

"Because he is the best without doubt."

