Mourinho sacked: Klopp praises departed Manchester United boss

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp

Jose Mourinho remains an "outstanding manager" despite being sacked by Manchester United, according to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp's Reds claimed a 3-1 victory over their rivals at Anfield on Sunday in what proved to be Mourinho's last game in charge of United, the Portuguese sacked less than 48 hours later.

And while some have criticised the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss, Klopp remains full of respect for Mourinho and all he has achieved in the game.

The Reds manager also believes Mourinho's reputation should not be soured by his recent troubles in Manchester, particularly as he won the EFL Cup and Europa League during his tenure.

"He's a very competitive guy, very ambitious, very competitive," Klopp told a media conference. "He has all my respect.

"He has been unbelievably successful, and I can believe the last few months were not enjoyable for nobody.

"It's not nice when you have to face these questions every day, but nobody can take away all the things he has won.

"I wish he has that in his mind and not a few other things that have happened. He is an outstanding manager. The only person who can really say what happened is him."

