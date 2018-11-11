×
Napoli claim comeback win in rain-delayed Genoa clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    11 Nov 2018, 03:55 IST
dries mertens - cropped
Dries Mertens celebrates against Genoa

Napoli came from behind to beat Genoa 2-1 in a Serie A clash that was temporarily suspended due to heavy rain.

With the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate having been put back to Sunday due to a waterlogged pitch, it looked like Saturday's encounter at the Luigi Ferraris was destined for a similar fate when play was halted 13 minutes into the second half.

The delay lasted 10 minutes but, after a pitch inspection, play resumed and Napoli levelled when Dries Mertens used the sodden surface to his advantage to tee up Fabian Ruiz with a subtle flick.

That goal cancelled out Christian Kouame's opener, and the turnaround was completed when Davide Biraschi slipped in Genoa's six-yard box and deflected a free-kick into his own net four minutes from time.

The home side insisted a foul had been committed but, after some initial confusion, the goal was allowed to stand, and Napoli held firm to secure a win that moves them to within three points of leaders Juventus, who face AC Milan on Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Napoli fights back to beat Genoa 2-1 and stay close to Juve
Allegri: Juventus abandoned Genoa clash
Napoli clash a final for PSG - Neymar
Tuchel non-committal on Cavani ahead of crucial Napoli clash
Napoli keeping pressure on Ronaldo-dependent Juventus
What to watch in the leading soccer leagues in Europe
Mertens scores late to rescue draw for Napoli against Roma
Empoli fires Andreazzoli after 1 win in 11 matches
De Laurentiis: I've spoken to Genoa and agent about Piatek
3 Centre-Backs Manchester United should try and sign in...
