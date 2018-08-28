Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBC Sports launching series of Premier League fan events

Associated Press
NEWS
News
30   //    28 Aug 2018, 22:23 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — NBC Sports and the Premier League on Tuesday announced a series of live fan events around the United States beginning in late September in the nation's capital.

The network will debut "Premier League Mornings Live" on Sept. 29 in Washington as a follow-up to its initial event in New York last November.

Washington became the natural choice for the first outing because it's tied with Richmond, Virginia, for second in Premier League ratings on NBC Sports, behind only Baltimore. It's unclear how many other stops the show will make this season or where they will be.

NBC Sports chief marketing officer Jenny Storms told The Associated Press it was "an opportunity to be able to continue to grow the touch points in the United States for Premier League fans as they don't traditionally get it (in person)."

"This is an evolution," Storms said. "This is now partnering with the Premier League given how strongly they feel about the U.S. market and given how important the U.S. market is to them as an organization."

Associated Press
NEWS
