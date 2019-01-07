Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute in Instagram post

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 38 // 07 Jan 2019, 10:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey denied making a Nazi salute after an Instagram post sparked backlash on social media.

Max Meyer uploaded a photo of him and his Palace team-mates at a dinner table to Instagram, which showed Hennessey holding one hand in the air and the other above his mouth, before it was deleted.

It resembled a Nazi salute as Hennessey was slammed on social media, however, the 31-year-old Wales international denied making the gesture – considered a reference to former German dictator Adolf Hitler.

"Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team-mates and we had a group photograph," Hennessey wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry.

"It's been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute.

"I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental."

Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team mates and we had a group photograph. I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry. It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a — Wayne Hennessey (@WayneHennessey1) January 6, 2019

moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute. I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace Wayne — Wayne Hennessey (@WayneHennessey1) January 6, 2019

Advertisement

Advertisement