Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pepe grateful for Portugal opportunities after netting in 100th game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
106   //    07 Sep 2018, 03:27 IST
pepe - Cropped
Portugal defender Pepe

Pepe spoke of his appreciation at the chance to represent his county after celebrating his 100th Portugal appearance with an equalising goal in a 1-1 draw against Croatia.

The veteran centre-back nodded in Pizzi's cross in the 32nd minute of the friendly contest at the Estadio Algarve to cancel out Ivan Perisic's well-hit opener.

It was the ideal way for the 35-year-old to celebrate his landmark cap and the former Real Madrid defender spoke of his joy at pulling on the Portugal jersey.

"For me, representing the national team is always important," the Euro 2016 winner said in quotes reported by O Jogo.

"I want to do my best to help the country. The team was fine, we have many young players who want to demonstrate their value. The team is be to congratulated.

"I'm very happy. I appreciate the opportunity I have been given to represent Portugal, it means a lot. I try to enjoy every moment.

"I want to make my contribution for everything Portugal has given me. I can only thank you."

Head coach Fernando Santos was happy with the workout for a side shorn of the goalscoring prowess of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is being rested over the international break.

"I think it was a well-managed display within what I expected, with normal mistakes," he said.

"We knew there has not been a lot of interaction between these players, there has not been a lot of training to create this rapport so it has to be created through games.

"We started well, but the Croatia goal created a problem. We felt that goal and were slow to react, we were not at our level for 10 minutes, but then we returned to the game and we equalised."

Omnisport
NEWS
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: 5 key players who will...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Portugal
RELATED STORY
Portugal privileged to have 'humble' Ronaldo, says Pepe
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Iran: 3 players from Portugal...
RELATED STORY
Without Ronaldo, Portugal draws with Modric's Croatia
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo out of Portugal squad for Nations League
RELATED STORY
Uruguay 2-1 Portugal: 5 Talking Points as Portugal are...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Uruguay vs Portugal - 3 battles that...
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn’t know about Pepe
RELATED STORY
Uruguay vs. Portugal :- Prediction
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us