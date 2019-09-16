Prince Abdullah pledges commitment to Sheffield United after winning ownership case

Sheffield United's owner Prince Abdullah

Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has won a High Court case to settle the ownership of Sheffield United.

The Saudi prince and businessman had been involved in a lengthy dispute with co-owner Kevin McCabe over the majority ownership of the Premier League club.

McCabe gave Prince Abdullah a 50 per cent stake in United's parent company Blades Leisure Limited (BLL), but the Englishman attempted to mount a takeover bid after a breakdown in the pair's relationship.

Prince Abdullah lodged a counter bid, which McCabe refused to process, but after three months to consider the evidence presented in the case, Mr Justice Fancourt published his findings in the prince's favour.

"This morning [Monday], the High Court issued its judgement requiring Sheffield United Limited (SUL) to sell its shares of Blades Leisure Limited to me and dismissing all of the claims which SUL has made against me and my lawyer," a statement from Prince Abdullah read.

"I am delighted that this judgement brings to an end the uncertainty over Sheffield United's future. Our manager Chris Wilder and the team are off to a promising start and we can now focus on this vital Premier League season under stable ownership.

"When I first became involved with Sheffield United, I said that the Premier League should be our target, even though we were in League One.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together over the past six years. As we turn a new page at Bramall Lane, my first priority is to secure our position in the top tier for many years to come.

"To help realise that ambition, I am fully committed to continued investment in both the first team and the academy and to bringing best practices and the highest standards of management to the club."

Statement in full pic.twitter.com/B9B0NwbHDo — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 16, 2019

During June's hearing, it was revealed a member of the bin Laden family had been in discussions with the prince regarding financial support, and McCabe remains sceptical that Abdullah is an "appropriate" owner of the club.

"Kevin McCabe is bitterly disappointed with the outcome of today’s judgment," the spokesperson said.

"Kevin feels a deep sense of betrayal and is in a state of shock about the way that he has been treated by Prince Abdullah and he now deeply regrets going into business with him.

"Mr McCabe sincerely hopes that he is proved wrong in relation to his deep misgivings about the suitability of Prince Abdullah as an appropriate custodian of Sheffield United."