Proud Rennes net huge windfall from Dembele switch

With Ousmane Dembele moving to Barcelona for an initial ?105million, Rennes have been boosted with a large sell-on clause.

by Omnisport News 25 Aug 2017, 22:25 IST

France's Ousmane Dembele

Rennes are celebrating the transfer of former player Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona as they net a hefty sell-on fee.

Barca have spent an initial €105million on the France international, finally recruiting a replacement for Neymar after his world-record switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

And while the Catalan club are delighted that a protracted transfer has gone through, so too are Rennes, Dembele's first club, who have now netted around €40m in transfer fees for the player.

However, a statement on the Rennes website insisted that their pride at the deal went beyond financial gain as they hope their youth system will be given greater credit.

"When joining Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele also puts focus on the quality of Rennes' training," it read.

Visca Barça, Visca Catalunya ! — Ousmane Dembélé (@Dembouz) August 25, 2017

"Ousmane Dembele took advantage of the ability of the club to make every effort to bring him to his highest level.

"We are particularly proud of the sporting rise of Ousmane Dembele, to whom we sincerely wish the best possible success throughout the course of his career."

Dembele scored 12 Ligue 1 goals in 26 games in his sole senior season with Rennes.