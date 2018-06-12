Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ramadan and the challenge of fasting for Muslim WCup players

Ramadan and the challenge of fasting for Muslim WCup players

Associated Press
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 12:16 IST
176
AP Image

GROZNY, Russia (AP) — Normally, soccer players feigning injury is nothing new. This time it is.

For Tunisia players, their goalkeeper slumping to the ground and causing an extended break in play during World Cup warmup games was a precious chance to drink water and eat food for the first time in more than 12 hours.

Ramadan, the holy month that requires Muslims to fast and refrain from drinking or eating from sunrise to sunset, has posed serious challenges for some of the teams in their buildup to the World Cup in Russia.

Tunisia had a plan.

Twice in recent weeks, goalkeeper Mouez Hassen fell to the ground during games, apparently exaggerating an injury, to allow his teammates to make their way to the sidelines, where backroom staff offered water bottles and passed out containers holding dates.

Water and dates are the traditional Muslim way to break the fast during Ramadan. For the players, it also allowed them to get desperately-needed sustenance having not eaten or drunk the entire day of the game.

Tunisia needed the break during the evening game because the day's fast ended while they were playing. So, Hassen had to time his 'injury' just right — when he was certain the sun had gone down and the players were allowed to drink and eat again. On both occasions in the friendly games against Portugal and Turkey, sunset came early in the second half, leading Hassen to do his thing and the Tunisia players to seize the chance to refuel.

Tunisia is not the only World Cup team affected by Ramadan. All five of Africa's qualifiers — Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Nigeria — have Muslim players in addition to Saudi Arabia and Iran, who are also in the World Cup.

Two of the highest profile players from Africa — Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane of Senegal — are Muslims.

Ramadan is "a very big challenge and it's complicated," Egypt team doctor Mohamed Abouelela told The Associated Press in an interview.

And it's not just warmup games, but training and general preparations.

"We have to change everything, sleeping patterns and the number of meals (players eat) since we will just have a six- or seven-hour window during which we must have a good training (session) and at least two meals," Abouelela said.

Ramadan started in mid-May, meaning it affected teams for a month before the World Cup. It's due to end Thursday evening, the same day the World Cup kicks off with Russia vs. Saudi Arabia. Egypt and Morocco both play their first games on Friday.

"We will have a very big problem of adaptation because we will be playing the first day after fasting (for a month)," said Abouelela.

Muslims who cannot fast for a good reason, like sickness, travelling, or pregnancy in the case of women, can make up for the days they broke their fast after Ramadan.

In the case of sports, athletes are sometimes exempted from fasting on game days or during tournaments. But while many of Tunisia's players appear to be observing the Ramadan fast given their apparent plan in warmup games, and Egyptian players also seem to be, it's unclear whether other players and teams are.

The subject of whether a soccer player should break his fast for the sake of a match or preparations for a tournament is often very sensitive and up to the individual and no one else.

Salah's Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp was asked ahead of the Champions League final last month whether his star winger was fasting. Klopp declined to answer.

"Fasting is something that's between the player and God," Abouelela said. "What we do is that we tell the players how it would be like if they fast, but we don't offer a recommendation either way."

Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul told the AP in an interview: "We cannot interfere."

While teams and coaches do not dictate what their players do, it's clear the situation is extremely difficult when preparing professionals for the biggest tournament they'll play in.

"Everyone knows that high-level football isn't compatible with Ramadan," said Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, who is Muslim and whose Muslim players include star forward Mane. "I am responsible for the health of these players."

While Cisse also wouldn't comment in detail when asked about Ramadan and if his Muslim players were fasting, Senegalese media reported that their players had agreed not to fast.

Egypt's well-traveled coach, Argentine Hector Cuper, assured fans that the Egyptian Football Association had hired nutrition experts to monitor the players' physical condition during Ramadan and come up with ways to offset fast-related side effects.

"The national squad players have a great deal of expertise practicing and playing games while fasting," Egypt midfielder Tareq Hamed said.

But one Egypt player outlined the difficulties.

"When you are fasting, you cannot run after the first 30 minutes and you also run out of breath," said the player, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject. "After a while, I feel that my legs cannot carry me."

___

AP Sports Writer Rob Harris in London and AP writers Samy Magdy in Cairo, Bouazza Ben Bouazza in Tunis, Tunisia, and Ken Maguire in Dakar, Senegal, contributed to this report.

Fasting or not, Klopp says Salah 'full of power'
RELATED STORY
5 sports personalities who made sacrifices in their...
RELATED STORY
Arab players to watch out for in Russia
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Portugal
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 players who will fight for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
5 players you won't believe won the World Cup in 2014
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Italian players of all time
RELATED STORY
5 utility players who have lifted the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Injured Salah unsurprisingly put in Egypt's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
A dream of uniting UK soccer fans swerves to the far right
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT BEL COS
4 - 1
FIFA World Cup 2018
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us