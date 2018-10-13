×
Real Madrid must be patient with 'superstar' Vinicius – Roberto Carlos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    13 Oct 2018, 23:48 IST
ViniciusJunior - cropped
Real Madrid prospect Vinicius Junior

Roberto Carlos has called for patience with Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid but believes the teenager will develop into a "superstar".

Vinicius joined Madrid from Flamengo in a reported €45million deal in July, with Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Santiago Bernabeu leading some to suggest the Brazilian would become an instant fixture in the first team.

The 18-year-old has played only twice in LaLiga, though, appearing briefly from the bench on each occasion during what has been a difficult start to the season under Julen Lopetegui.

Further calls for Vinicius' inclusion in the side have unsurprisingly followed, but compatriot Roberto Carlos does not want to see the new man rushed into the senior fold.

"[Vinicius] will be a superstar but he has to be given time because he is still very young," the World Cup winner said, as quoted by AS. "He is acquiring a lot of experience at Real Madrid.

"It might seem that he is ready to play in the first team but, for the moment, he is going through the affiliated teams. I am sure that in a few years he will be demonstrating the great promise he has."

Madrid are fourth in LaLiga and have scored 12 goals from eight games – seven fewer than champions Barcelona.

