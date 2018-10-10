×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reus, Werner and Hazard lead inaugural Bundesliga Player of the Month nominations

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    10 Oct 2018, 19:19 IST
Marco Reus, Timo Werner, Thorgan Hazard
Marco Reus, Timo Werner, Thorgan Hazard

Marco Reus leads the nominations for the Bundesliga's first Player of the Month award, with Timo Werner, Thorgan Hazard and Max Kruse among the others in the running.

Borussia Dortmund's new captain has inspired his side to the top the table after seven matches, Reus scoring a brace in a 7-0 thumping of Nurnberg to reach 100 goals for the club.

His Germany team-mate Werner is another of the six nominees after scoring a double in RB Leipzig's 3-2 triumph against Hannover last month.

Werder Bremen captain Kruse will rival Reus and Werner for the prize after finding the net in wins over Augsburg and Hertha Berlin, while Alassane Plea's four September goals and one assist for Borussia Monchengladbach earned his nomination.

Plea's tally was bettered by Herta forward Ondrej Duda's five, the Slovakia international helping Hertha to their best ever Bundesliga start with 13 points from six games.

Eden Hazard has been lighting up the Premier League with Chelsea and his brother Thorgan is thriving for Gladbach, scoring in three successive games to complete the shortlist.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Bundesliga 2018-19: Round-up of the key fixtures from...
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund’s fantastic five: Reus, Sancho, Bruun...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga Official Fantasy: Top 7 players to sign
RELATED STORY
Injured Reus withdraws from Germany squad
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga Team of the Week – Matchday 5
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: Schalke, BVB & chasing pack vying...
RELATED STORY
Uth gets first Germany call-up, injured Gundogan misses out
RELATED STORY
Reus takes Dortmund armband
RELATED STORY
Captain Reus saves Dortmund in DFB-Pokal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us