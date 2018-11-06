×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Robertson warns Liverpool to expect 'different' Red Star

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    06 Nov 2018, 09:43 IST
AndyRobertson - Cropped
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson warned his team they would face a "different beast" when they visit Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

The Premier League giants outclassed Red Star last month, cruising to a 4-0 win at Anfield in the Group C clash.

But the trip to Belgrade shapes as being far more challenging and Robertson said Liverpool would face a bigger test away from home.

"We scored at the right times at Anfield but they are a different beast at home and they proved that against Napoli when they got a draw here," he told a news conference.

"Hopefully we can quieten the crowd and get the three points that we need."

Liverpool reached the Champions League final last season, their run including a tight win over Roma in the last four.

Robertson believes those experiences will help his team-mates heading to the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

"We're expecting another special atmosphere. We've seen videos of how the fans act and it's a special stadium, but we have experienced atmospheres like this before and we have to focus on the job in hand," he said.

"There were a few of us new to the Champions League last season and we gained invaluable experience by going the distance and just falling short, but we feel we have taken that into this season already.

"The semi-final in Rome was a special atmosphere especially but we handled that."

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Liverpool (4-0) Red Star Belgrade: 5 Talking Points, UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool could have easily beaten Arsenal - Robertson
RELATED STORY
Tactical Preview: Napoli vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
From Celtic reject to Scotland's Skipper: The Prominent...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Star player to be left out of the squad...
RELATED STORY
I doubt he'll come – Red Star director warns Shaqiri of...
RELATED STORY
Robertson: Title race not just between Liverpool and City
RELATED STORY
Robertson, Alexander-Arnold hail Alisson's Liverpool impact
RELATED STORY
James Milner – The most underrated English footballer
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Liverpool vs Red Star Belgrade,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us