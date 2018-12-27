×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo speaks out on racism after chants aimed at Koulibaly

Associated Press
NEWS
News
170   //    27 Dec 2018, 18:44 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has come to the defense of Kalidou Koulibaly after the Napoli defender was the target of racist chants during a match at Inter Milan.

Next to a photo of him being marked by Koulibaly during a match between Napoli and Juventus earlier this season, Ronaldo writes in Italian on Instagram , "In the world and in football there always needs to be education and respect. No to racism and to any sort of insult and discrimination!!!"

Koulibaly had monkey noises directed at him throughout the Serie A game on Wednesday at Milan's San Siro stadium. He was sent off in the 81st minute after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession, the second for sarcastically applauding the referee after being shown the first.

Koulibaly earlier made a decisive goal-line clearance to deny Inter captain Mauro Icardi.

After the game, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti threatened to lead his team off the field the next time one of his players was subjected to continued racist abuse. Ancelotti asked several times for the match against Inter to be halted after the chants, and announcements warning fans this would happen were made but no further action was taken.

Koulibaly posted on Twitter of his pride of being born in France to Senegalese parents .

"I'm sorry about the defeat and especially to have left my brothers! But I am proud of the color of my skin. Of being French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man," he wrote in Italian.

Inter beat Napoli 1-0 as Serie A matches were held on Dec. 26 for the first time in nearly 50 years — since 1971.

It was the latest incident of racism to blight Italian football.

Sulley Muntari walked off the field during a Serie A game in April 2017 in response to racist abuse. The Pescara midfielder was infuriated after unsuccessfully trying to get the referee to halt the game at Cagliari.

Associated Press
NEWS
Ronaldo speaks out after alleged racist chanting during...
RELATED STORY
Koulibaly hits back after alleged racist chanting during...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo rescues Juve in Atalanta draw, Napoli loses at Inter
RELATED STORY
Spalletti: Racist chanting shouldn't be happening
RELATED STORY
Koulibaly subjected to racist chanting at Inter - Ancelotti
RELATED STORY
Napoli coach Ancelotti: We'll walk off with racist abuse
RELATED STORY
Landmark Juve goal brings out contrasting sides of Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Southgate: Sterling brave to speak out over racism
RELATED STORY
Will racism ever leave Football?
RELATED STORY
Juventus stadium partly closed for 1 match for racist chants
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us