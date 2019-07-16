×
Sarri betrayed Napoli by joining Juventus – Insigne

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    16 Jul 2019, 04:36 IST
InsigneSarri-cropped
Lorenzo Insigne and former Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne reiterated that Maurizio Sarri betrayed the club by joining Serie A champions Juventus, while the captain said he wants to retire at Stadio San Paolo.

Former Napoli head coach Sarri angered players and fans in Naples when he swapped Premier League outfit Chelsea for rivals Juventus last month.

Sarri guided Napoli to three consecutive top-three finishes during his time at the club before leaving for Chelsea in 2018.

Insigne was vocal at the time, warning a move to Juve would represent "a betrayal" of Napoli and the club icon stood by his comments on Monday.

"I said it and I say it again, for us Neapolitans, that was a betrayal," Insigne said during a Q&A session.

"Now we have to focus on ourselves and try to beat him. The Scudetto is a dream for all of us and we will try once more."

Insigne's future has been the subject of speculation as he waits to sign a new deal with Napoli.

The 28-year-old – who emerged from the youth team of his boyhood club in 2010 – is contracted to Napoli until 2022.

Insigne has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool previously, and when asked if he could move abroad the Italy international added: "No. I'm still young, I'm happy in Naples and want to stay here for the rest of my career.

"Scoring that goal against Real Madrid gave me such strong sensations and I hope other young Neapolitan lads can feel the same way in future.

"It is the dream of all Neapolitan boys and I am very proud to be in this position."

Insigne made 28 Serie A appearances last season, scoring 10 goals as Napoli finished runners-up to Juventus.

